https://headlineusa.com/aoc-bails-on-memorial-to-israeli-peacemaker-as-trump-brokers-truces-across-middle-east/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, has decided not to speak at a memorial commemorating the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, former Israeli prime minister, general, and statesman, CNS News reported.

Americans for Peace Now, a pro-Israel organization, expected AOC to “reflect on fulfilling the courageous Israeli leader’s mission for peace and justice today in the U.S. and Israel” at his memorial service.

When APN announced that AOC would speak, however, she was immediately met with backlash from Palestinians who despise Rabin for his violent past.

AOC has since withdrawn from participating in the event. 

Rabin’s granddaughter, Noa Rothman, expressed her disappointment with AOC’s withdrawal. 

She replied to AOC’s tweet and accused her of submitting to popular outrage.

While AOC refuses to speak at the memorial service because of public outrage, President Donald Trump has fostered friendly relations between Israel and the Arab world.

Trump facilitated a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, convincing the nations to forgive past injustices and animosities for the sake of a cooperative future.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” Trump said on Sept. 15. “After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.”

Rabin has a contradictory and controversial history. 

During the first Palestinian uprising, which took place in 1987, Rabin served as Israel’s defense minister.

Critics accuse him of ordering his soldiers to “break the bones” of violent protesters, despite the Israeli statesman’s denial of the claim.

Many Israelis, however, laud Rabin for his peaceful legacy that came at the end of his life. 

Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Interim Accord in 1993 at the White House. 

In 1994, both leaders shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Shimon Peres, the then-Israeli Foreign Minister, “for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East.”

That same year, Rabin and King Hussein of Jordan signed the monumental Israel-Jordan peace treaty.

An Israeli ultranationlist assassinated Rabin at a rally in Tel Aviv on November 4, 1994.

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro tweeted his support of Rabin.

Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights attorney, did not want AOC to speak at the event.

In the end, Ostrovsky wasn’t surprised at the turn of events.

Many Palestinians, however, praised AOC’s choice. 

Adalah Justice Project, which calls itself as a “Palestinian Advocacy Organization based in the U.S.,” tweeted its elation that AOC listened “to the lived experience of the Palestinian people,” asserting that Rabin’s “legacy is one of violence and dispossession for Palestinians.”

Orde Kittrie, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former State Department attorney, composed a thread on twitter decrying AOC’s ignorance. 

Kittrie cited that Hussein attended Rabin’s funeral, despite Jordan and Israel’s Six Day War in 1967, which Rabin led and won.

In his eulogy of Rabin, Hussein honored Rabin “as a brother, a friend.”

“You lived as a soldier, and you died as a soldier of peace.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...