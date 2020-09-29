https://justthenews.com/government/congress/ocasio-cortez-trump-just-melted-stage-biden-outperformed-him-every-class-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doubling down on her support for Joe Biden, declaring that the Democratic presidential nominee “outperformed” President Trump in “every class and category because Trump just melted on stage” during the first debate.

Ocasio-Cortez also shared her reaction to Biden saying in the debate that he doesn’t support the Green New Deal.

“I mean, when it comes to a debate, it’s between two people, right,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview on Capitol Hill with Just the News on Wednesday. “And I think that there was no question that he outperformed Donald Trump in every class and category because Trump just melted on stage. He just had no cohesive argument to say about anything. And not only that, but I’m going to go with the guy who’s not a white supremacist.”

The New York congresswoman was asked about Republican observers who pointed out that debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce white supremacist groups but Biden didn’t denounce Antifa during the debate.

“Trump specifically name-checked the Proud Boys,” she replied. “He specifically name-checked an actual white supremacist organization, and I can guarantee you that, I mean, first of all, Biden has denounced this violence on numerous occasions, and Trump has a habit of encouraging his white supremacist brethren. So, of course, this is going to be an issue where Trump has to be asked about this, because he is not clear. And in fact, the few actions that he has taken, he’s been encouraging of, you know, violent neo-Nazis.”

Ocasio-Cortez was also asked about Biden distancing himself from the Green New Deal at the debate.

“I’m proud to have been part of the Climate Unity Task Force, and I think that we really, really made a lot of improvements to the initial plan put up by Biden’s team, and so I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

“The whole point is we have to shift our thinking from thinking this is a 50-year solution problem to this now needing to be an immediate commitment problem,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And it’s not just about wildfires in California, it’s wildfires in California, it’s hurricanes that are battering our coasts, it’s droughts, it’s floods in the Midwest, the climate crisis is here. And it is taking people’s entire livelihoods away. And we can’t be making promises to those people for what we’re going to do 50 years from now. We need to start making commitments today.”

Biden has said he would seek to end fossil fuels but didn’t mention a specific time frame for that goal. Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on her preferred timetable.

“We’ve worked with his team to set out a timeline, of course, my number is going to be very aggressive, but I’m very encouraged about the fact that we’ve worked with his team, put down 2035 as a marker, because before then, 2050 was a marker, and that’s way too late,” she said. “It’s a death sentence for so many people. And so I’m very encouraged.”

“I came in at 2030,” she added. “He’s coming in at 2035 on some of our pegs, not necessarily for the phasing out of all fossil fuels, but for us to make very strong strides towards carbon neutrality, so, and then zero, so I’m thankful for that.”

According to the Biden campaign website, the former vice president “will set a target of reducing the carbon footprint of the U.S. building stock 50% by 2035, creating incentives for deep retrofits that combine appliance electrification, efficiency, and on-site clean power generation.”

Some media personalities are calling for Biden not to debate Trump again. When asked if she agreed, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Trump made it not worth watching, so I don’t really know, not sure.”

