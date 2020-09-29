https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/aoc-slams-people-who-have-the-nerve-to-ask-her-how-shes-going-to-pay-for-her-pipe-dreams-while-donald-trump-pays-750-in-taxes/

AOC thinks all the people demanding to know how she plans to fund her socialist pipe dreams have some serious nerve:

It’s just beyond her, you guys.

So much nerve.

That’s not even the worst part of her tweet — though it’s certainly awful.

Wanna talk about nerve? How about the nerve required to shamelessly lie to your followers about what Donald Trump actually paid in taxes? Because it was a hell of a lot more than $750.

Maybe AOC isn’t lying intentionally. Maybe she really doesn’t know that Donald Trump in fact paid $5.2 million to the IRS for taxes he might owe. Maybe she really doesn’t know that $5.2 million is greater than $750.

But that’s not a good look for her, either, is it?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...