https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/aoc-slams-people-who-have-the-nerve-to-ask-her-how-shes-going-to-pay-for-her-pipe-dreams-while-donald-trump-pays-750-in-taxes/

AOC thinks all the people demanding to know how she plans to fund her socialist pipe dreams have some serious nerve:

The nerve of people who ask “how are you going to pay for it?” whenever we propose building advanced public education, healthcare, & climate infrastructure yet defend a system where Trump pays $750 in taxes and Amazon pays none is beyond me. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 29, 2020

It’s just beyond her, you guys.

So much nerve.

Hi. The federal government of the United States is $26,816,805,000,000 in debt. It will be much more by the time I hit send on this tweet. https://t.co/oFPLRSkWUP — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) September 29, 2020

The nerve of you believing you’re entitled to our money to fund your political projects. https://t.co/xAqcHnsoMN — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2020

GP People want to know how much your pie in the sky near communist ideas are going to cost because viscerally they know they’ll end up paying for them, either in cash or in literal blood. Because that’s how commies roll. https://t.co/82Ce04Xblk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 29, 2020

That’s not even the worst part of her tweet — though it’s certainly awful.

Wanna talk about nerve? How about the nerve required to shamelessly lie to your followers about what Donald Trump actually paid in taxes? Because it was a hell of a lot more than $750.

When you give the Treasury an interest-free $5.2M loan just in case you owe taxes in the future, we can discuss this. https://t.co/HJE0ubvvAT — Dodd (@Amuk3) September 29, 2020

Maybe AOC isn’t lying intentionally. Maybe she really doesn’t know that Donald Trump in fact paid $5.2 million to the IRS for taxes he might owe. Maybe she really doesn’t know that $5.2 million is greater than $750.

But that’s not a good look for her, either, is it?

Lots of things are “beyond you”, dear. https://t.co/7jY8UobYsh — Cool Beavers! (@sherilla4) September 29, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

