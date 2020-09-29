https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/apex-predator-move-mitch-mcconnell-has-the-perfect-response-to-reporters-garbage-question-about-amy-coney-barrett/

Mitch McConnell is going to face an increasing number of increasingly stupid questions about SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

And if we’re lucky, this will be his response to all of them going forward:

Cocaine Mitch continues to impress us.

We can’t get enough of it.

Fact check: True.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...