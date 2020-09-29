https://hannity.com/media-room/become-a-master-mixologist-with-this-30-online-training/

President Trump was nominated weeks ago for the Nobel Prize over his role in forging new peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

“When others have resorted to violent solutions, [Biden] has argued that the best force is the force of argument,” Chris Bryant, a member of the Labour Party, told the Standard. “Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”

A member of the British Parliament officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden for the Nobel peace Prize Tuesday; saying he uses the “force of argument” instead of “violent solutions” in solving problems.

OMAR in TROUBLE: Police Investigating ‘Ballot Harvesting’ Scheme in Minneapolis with Links to Ilhan Omar

Minneapolis police are reportedly investigating a “ballot harvesting” scheme in Minnesota with links to controversial Congresswoman and so-called ‘Squad Member’ Ilhan Omar.

“The Minneapolis Police Department is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements,” a department statement read on Monday. “No further information is available at this time on this.”

“This is totally illegal,” Trump said Sunday, linking to an article on the issue. “Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!”

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/wPhmRwcMgB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2020

The latest undercover footage from Project Veritas exposed a disturbing “ballot harvesting scheme” in Minnesota with links to Rep. Ilhan Omar Monday; showing “mass voter fraud” and a “pay-for-vote” plot heading into the 2020 election.

“Brave Insider, Omar Jamal, reveals mass voter fraud taking place in the state. He also shares the sophisticated planning that goes behind the pay-for vote scheme in this bombshell video,” reports Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

“Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” states the man featured in the video.

“Money is Everything. Money is the King in this World. If You Got No Money, You Should Not Be Here, Period. You Know What I am Saying? Money is Everything and a Campaign is Managed By Money,” he adds.