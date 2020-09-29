https://mediarightnews.com/biden-attempts-to-make-light-of-speculation-that-he-wears-an-earpiece-and-takes-performance-enhancers/

Prior to tonight’s debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted out a picture of a pair of Apple wired EarPods and a quart of Jeni’s ice cream.

He added the caption, “It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready.”

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Today, the USA Today issued a fact check saying that “Allegations that Joe Biden wore an earpiece at town hall debate are false.”

President Trump challenged Biden to take a drug test prior to the debate and Rudy Giuliani accused Biden this morning on Fox & Friends of potentially taking some form of attention-deficit disorder medicine.

In May, Biden ate ice cream with Stephen Colbert “for charity” during a taping of Colbert’s late-night TV show.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a lot of heat in April after she appeared on a late-night TV show flaunting her collection of ice cream while the unemployment rate skyrocketed.

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale mentioned how she blocked “funding for people to keep getting paychecks.” He said that “she’s cool” because she “has a fridge full of ice cream.” In a play on the folklore French aristocrat villain Marie Antoinette, he finished by calling her “Nancy Antoinette,” saying “let them eat ice cream.”