Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE in the first presidential debate on Tuesday, referring to Trump as a “liar” and a “clown” during a segment on health care as the back-and-forth grew testy.

“The fact is everything he’s saying so far is a lie,” Biden told moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE. “I’m not here to call out his lies. Everyone knows he’s a liar.”

Biden was in the process of answering a question from Wallace on his health care plan.

Trump then interjected, prompting Wallace to ask the president to let Biden finish.

“He doesn’t know how to do that,” Biden said, to which Trump responded, “You’d be surprised.”

Trump continued to hit Biden on his standing with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, saying Biden “just lost the left.”

“You agreed with Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPresident Trump faces Herculean task in first debate The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Trump’s tax return bombshell New Biden campaign ad jabs at Trump’s reported 0 income tax payments MORE on a plan,” Trump said.

“Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is doing?” Biden said. “I’ll tell you what, he is not for any help for people needing health care because he has in fact already cost 10 million people their health care that they had from their employers because of his recession.”

The heated exchange was one of many that took place within the first half-hour of the debate, which marked the first time Biden and Trump came face to face during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump and Wallace even appeared to tangle at one point during the debate.

“Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate and I’d like you to let me ask my question,” Wallace said.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him,” Trump responded.

