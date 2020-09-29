https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/biden-camp-refuses-allow-ears-checked-electronics/

The campaign of Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, in advance of the evening’s first debate between the two presidential candidates in 2020, was accused of reneging on an agreement that both candidates would be checked to see whether they were using earpieces.

The issue is that Biden apparently has been using teleprompters for even live interviews of late, and that has Republicans and even some others questioning his mental acuity, which already was being questioned because of the verbal gaffes, blunders and even times when he simply dropped ideas and sentences entirely that have been documented.

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🚨@JoeBiden agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces at #Debates2020 BUT now he is reversing course, declining the inspection! ⬇️ https://t.co/hdn53Or1Wp — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 29, 2020

The Biden team’s reversal was reported by White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, who said on social media, “@JoeBiden agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces” for the debate, but now “is reversing course.”

Biden’s verbal hurdles even with the teleprompters became evident when he instructed his staff to “Move it up here.”

[embedded content]

And a campaign spokesman spent nearly a full minute on network TV refusing to answer the question about whether the candidate was getting help to answer questions during interviews:

[embedded content]

The Hill reported President Trump is comfortable with the idea of a third party checking to make sure such help, which an earpiece could provide because it would allow staffers to prompt a candidate, is not used.

Trump even has suggested both candidates take a drug test, because of his suggestion that Biden has been taking “a performance enhancing substance.”

The Gateway Pundit that the Biden campaign also Tuesday morning requested breaks at 30 and 60 minutes of the 90-minute debate, which “casts doubts on Joe Biden’s health and stamina.”

The Daily Mail said the dispute over an inspection for earpieces emerged when the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was on Fox accusing Biden of suffering “dementia.”

It prompted Trump’s campaign to explain, “Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined. … On top of the refusal to take a drug test, it seems pretty obvious that the Biden team is looking for any safety net they can find in the hours leading up to the debate. With his 47 years as a failed Washington politician, how much help does Biden want?”

A Biden spokeswoman said, of the issue, “Of course he’s not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for a break.”

Giuliani was brazen about his opinion regarding Biden.

“The man has dementia. There’s no doubt about it. I’ve talked to doctors. I’ve had them look at 100 different tapes of his, five years ago and today,” he said on Fox.

When Fox’s Steve Doocy told Giuliani “That’s your opinion,” he responded, “It’s just not my opinion, it’s the opinion of a number of doctors I’ve interviewed.”

Trump has made a point of calling Biden “Sleepy Joe,” suggesting that he’s not mentally or physically fit to handle the rigors of the presidency. One commentary explained, “Therefore, perhaps nothing matters more for Biden on Tuesday night than his ability to convince America that he has the strength to hold the world’s most important job.”

