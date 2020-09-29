https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-campaign-calls-a-lid-halfway-through-first-question/

CLEVELAND, OH—After weeks of buildup, the Biden campaign ended the first presidential debate after just a few moments when his aides called a lid halfway through the first question.

“Thank you all for joining us,” Chris Wallace began. “The first question goes to Vice President Biden. Mr. Vice President, what would your administration do about-“

“THAT’S IT! GOTTA CALL A LID!” said one staffer as he leaped onto the stage. “Mr. Biden has very important matters to attend to in a quiet, dark room with no reporters or cameras. It’s time for us to start prepping for the next debate!”

“Oh… well, that makes sense,” said Chris Wallace. “Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to be with us today, Mr. Vice President.”

Biden blinked and said “Yeah, maybe I need a little rest. I’ve been up here for 200 million seconds!”

Seven aides carted him off stage to begin prep on the next debate.

“Loser! Sleepy Joe!” Trump called out after him.

All major news outlets unanimously declared Biden the winner.

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Wife Heads To Target To Get Some Things For Next Year’s Rummage Sale Next Article Trump Throws Biden Off His Game By Wearing Luscious Women’s Wig To Debate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

