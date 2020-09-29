https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/despite-calls-media-cancel-biden-will-continue-debating-trump-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden campaign says its candidate will continue to debate President Trump, despite the calls from the media for Biden to withdraw from upcoming presidential debate.

The calls follow Tuesday night’s debate that often devolved in attacks and name-calling and lacked the policy discussions that help voters decide who to elect Nov. 3 as president.

“I don’t know how many different ways we can say it. Yes, we are going to do the debates,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager on a call Tuesday night. “I would imagine there will be some additional conversations [with the Commission on Presidential Debates.] But yeah, we are committing to attending the debates.

Her comments came amid numerous, post-debate calls for Biden to withdraw from the scheduled second and third debate, in October.

“This is a disgrace, a low point in American debate history. There is no reason, not one, that Joe Biden should participate in another debate,” tweeted Joe Scarborough, co-host of “Morning Joe.”

Bill Kristol, the former chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle and a conservative media commentator, wrote: “For the sake of the country, Joe Biden should refuse to appear again on the same stage as Donald Trump. Biden can have weekly or twice weekly town halls…But he should not put the nation through another ordeal like that.”

Biden running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris also waved off calls to end the debates.

“Joe Biden’s never going to refuse to talk to the American people,” she said.

The second and third presidential debates are scheduled for October 15 and 22. The second event will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami. C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully will moderate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

