https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518873-biden-campaign-starts-selling-shut-up-man-shirts-during-heated-debate

Joe BidenJoe BidenFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE‘s campaign started selling T-shirts bearing the phrase “Will You Shut Up Man” after the Democratic nominee directed the retort at President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE during the pair’s first presidential debate Tuesday night.

The Biden campaign store began selling the T-shirts with the phrase superimposed over an image of an unhappy-looking Trump even as Tuesday’s debate was ongoing. The former vice president’s campaign is selling the shirts for $30-$33.

Trump frequently interrupted his Democratic opponent during the debate Tuesday, a tactic the former vice president occasionally reciprocated. The hour-and-a-half debate included a number of heated moments, with candidates repeatedly talking over each other or seeking to cut into the other’s speaking time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selling T-shirts with a memorable line from a debate was a move used by Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Debate or debacle? Biden will keep debating Trump, campaign says Joe Scarborough urges Biden: ‘Do not do anymore debates’ MORE (D-Calif.) during the Democratic primary after a debate confrontation with the former vice president.

During that debate, Harris discussed being part of the second class to integrate her public school. Her campaign at the time began selling shirts with the phrase “That Little Girl Was Me,” including a picture of a young Harris.

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Harris and Biden clashed in the June 2019 debate over Biden’s record of opposition to busing throughout his Senate career, a moment that quickly became the most-watched moment of that particular night’s coverage.

Biden in the debate Tuesday repeatedly urged Trump to be quiet or dismissed jabs lobbed by Trump as he tried to speak. Debate moderate Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFive takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash The Memo: Debate or debacle? Democrats rip Trump for not condemning white supremacists, Proud Boys at debate MORE, host of “Fox News Sunday,” repeatedly told the president to observe speaking times while occasionally trying to move the conversation to other topics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

