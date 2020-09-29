https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-i-am-the-democratic-party-now-trump-delivers-blow-in-response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden declared himself, alone, as the Democrat Party during Tuesday night’s first 2020 presidential debate.

“I am the Democratic Party right now,” Biden belted out. “The platform of the Democratic Party is what I, in fact, approve of, what I approved of.”

The former Vice President was reacting to President Donald Trump pushing Biden to confront the Democrat Party’s increasingly extremist elements, namely the leading Democrats who are pushing to eliminate private health insurance.

Biden maintained that he supports private insurance for those who want to keep it.

“It’s not what you’ve said, and it’s not what your party has said,” Trump pushed back. “Your party wants to go socialist medicine, and socialist medicare. And they’re gonna dominate you, Joe, you know that.”

A irritated Biden responded, “I am the Democratic Party right now. The platform of the Democratic Party is what I, in fact, approve of, what I approved of.”

The president responded to Biden clinging to the center by telling the former VP that he just “lost the Left” of his party.

In fact, as noted by The Daily Wire in August, it was Biden’s own running mate who suggested private health insurance being eliminated is a “great idea.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), running mate of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, suggested during an ABC News interview that aired on Sunday that eliminating private health insurance was one of the “great ideas” to fix problems in the health care system. Harris also blatantly lied about her past support for government-run health care.

ABC News host David Muir asked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): “And you know I ask you this because you have pressure from the Left, you have pressure from the center, you’re trying to appeal to Republicans, and so on sort of the evolution on the issues when you talk about health care that you see eye to eye—do you see a day where private insurance would go away as you once proposed?”

“No, and in fact that my plan, when I was running, was that we would not eliminate private insurance,” Harris initially denied. “And Joe and I—”

“Even though you signed on for Medicare for All?” Muir pressed.

“I signed on to that. I signed on to a number of bills that were about great ideas to fix the problem,” Harris said of eliminating private health insurance. “I want to fix the problem. And Joe has a plan to fix the problem, and I’m fully supportive of it.”

Moreover, Harris was “the first Democrat to announce she’ll co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care bill when it’s introduced in September,” according to a CNN report in 2017.

