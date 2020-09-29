https://freebeacon.com/2020-election/biden-lies-again-about-trumps-push-for-coronavirus-inspectors-in-china/

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden repeated a debunked claim that the Trump administration did not push the Chinese government to allow U.S. experts to enter Wuhan, China, during the early days of the pandemic in Tuesday night’s debate. In fact, the U.S. government repeatedly asked the Chinese government to permit Centers for Disease Control experts to enter the country and assist with the pandemic response in January.

“What did he do? We were insisting that the people we had on the ground in China should be able to go into Wuhan and determine for themselves how dangerous this was. He did not even ask Xi [Jinping] to do that,” Biden said, referring to the Chinese leader.

Politifact declared that argument false when Biden debuted it in March.

