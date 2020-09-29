https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-loses-cool-snarls-trump-will-shut-man/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden lost his cool against President Trump in Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland, Ohio as Trump needled Biden for refusing to answer a question by moderator Chris Wallace on whether he supports packing the Supreme Court or eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. Biden snarled, Will you shut up, man!” as Trump asked him why he won’t release a list of potential Supreme Court nominations like he has done.

Shorter, head on version:

