Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden lost his cool against President Trump in Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland, Ohio as Trump needled Biden for refusing to answer a question by moderator Chris Wallace on whether he supports packing the Supreme Court or eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. Biden snarled, Will you shut up, man!” as Trump asked him why he won’t release a list of potential Supreme Court nominations like he has done.

Biden REFUSES to answer if he will end the filibuster or pack the courts if he wins

Trump presses him on it

Biden: “WILL YOU SHUT UP?” pic.twitter.com/nIB9NcKoEh

— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 30, 2020