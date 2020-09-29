https://nypost.com/2020/09/29/biden-refuses-to-answer-court-packing-question-during-presidential-debate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday told President Trump to “shut up, man!” while refusing to say if he wants to add justices to the Supreme Court during the first presidential debate.

Trump declined to tell debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News whether he would support adding justices to the court if Trump’s conservative pick Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You’re in voting, now vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel. But vote now,” Biden said.

Trump interjected: “Are you going to pack the court? Are you going to pack the court? He doesn’t want to answer.”

“I’m not going to answer the question, because the question is, the question is, the question is —” Biden said, as Trump continued to press him to answer.

“Will you shut up, man?” the former vice president said.

Trump persisted: “Who is on your list, Joe? Who is on your list? He’s going to pack the court.”

After telling the president to shut up, Biden scoffed, “This is so unpresidential.”

“Keep yapping man!” Biden said in a departing shot.

“The people understand, Joe. In 47 years, you’ve done nothing. They understand,” Trump said.

