Democratic nominee Joe Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s first 2020 presidential debate, telling POTUS to “shut up,” and calling him a “clown” and a “racist.”

Ironically, Biden also chided Trump for not being “presidential” in the same breath he told the president to “shut up.”

When Biden was being questioned by debate moderator Chris Wallace over whether he would pack the Supreme Court with additional justices if he were to win the election, the former Vice President refused to answer and told the president to “shut up” when Trump pressed him.

“Are you gonna pack the court?” Trump asked Biden. “Why won’t you answer that question?”

“I’m not gonna answer the question,” Biden admitted, telling Trump: “Will you shut up, man?”

In another portion of the debate, where Trump was explaining his administration’s crackdown on dangerous critical race theory, Biden flat-out called Trump a “racist.”

“They were teaching people to hate our country,” Trump said, noting that critical race theory is “racist” in itself.

“Nobody’s done that,” Biden interrupted, “He’s the racist!”

When President Trump tried responded, debate moderator Chris Wallace chided the president: “Let him finish!”

In another portion of the debate, Biden called Trump a “clown” for supposedly interrupting him, according to Wallace’s moderating.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” the former Vice President said. “Excuse me, this person.”

Trump again attempted to respond to the personal insult, but was shut down by Wallace.

“No, no, no!” Wallace scolded Trump. “Mr. President! Mr. President!”

