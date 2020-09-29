https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-release-2019-tax-returns-ahead-tonights-debate-wont-agree-electronic-ear-inspection-drug-test/

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he will be releasing his 2019 tax returns ahead of tonight’s debate.

“This is a historic level of transparency and it will give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom line,” Biden’s spox said.

New: Joe Biden will be releasing his 2019 tax returns tonight ahead of the debate. “This is a historic level of transparency and it will give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom line,” says Kate Bedingfield. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 29, 2020

However, Joe Biden will not agree to a drug test and he backed out of an agreement to an electronic ear inspection.

The Trump campaign has requested a third party entity to inspect both candidates for communication devices like an ear piece before the debate tonight.

The Biden Campaign has NOT AGREED to this.

In fact the Biden Campaign agreed to this request several days ago but now are refusing this request!

The New York Times illegally obtained Trump’s tax returns and released them to the public ahead the debates in order to give Biden some ammunition.

We still haven’t seen Biden’s senate records which are currently under seal at the University of Delaware.

Biden’s senate archive in Delaware could contain records that would prove Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual abuse to be true.

If Biden were transparent, he would release his senate records, take a drug test, allow for an electronic ear inspection and he would tell the public how his unemployed crackhead son Hunter mysteriously paid off a $450,000 tax lien this past July.

