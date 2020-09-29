https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/518872-bidens-looks-to-camera-during-debate-draw-jim-from-the-office

During the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday night, Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE often directly turned to the camera to address viewers at home, prompting comparisons to “The Office” character Jim Halpert.

Biden sometimes shared exasperated expressions, smiles or other reactions to President TrumpDonald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE. In other instances, he directly addressed viewers at home. 

Social media users immediately drew a line from Biden to Halpert, who is known for looking directly into the camera and shrugging or reacting to shenanigans in the workplace comedy.

Not everyone drew the same comparisons, but others noticed the camera moments by Biden, sparking praise by names such as Chance the Rapper.

