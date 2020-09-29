https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/518872-bidens-looks-to-camera-during-debate-draw-jim-from-the-office

During the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday night, Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE often directly turned to the camera to address viewers at home, prompting comparisons to “The Office” character Jim Halpert.

Biden sometimes shared exasperated expressions, smiles or other reactions to President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE. In other instances, he directly addressed viewers at home.

Social media users immediately drew a line from Biden to Halpert, who is known for looking directly into the camera and shrugging or reacting to shenanigans in the workplace comedy.

When Trump went on a “fake news” rant, Biden looked straight at the camera. Reminded me a little bit of Jim on “The Office.” pic.twitter.com/1Bk9y0WiR3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 29, 2020

Joe Biden is Jim to Trump’s Michael Scott. Just astonished looks at the camera. (And I know that isn’t fair to Michael Scott.) pic.twitter.com/RVVZDDit0m — Brett Cohen (@BaconTheBooks) September 29, 2020

Biden’s straight to camera are working for me. He should do the whole debate as Jim. pic.twitter.com/fKb71YbUpu — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) September 29, 2020

biden’s jim halpert looks to camera are giving me life — morgan matson (@morgan_m) September 29, 2020

Biden keeps looking into the camera like Jim from “The Office.” #Debates2020 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 29, 2020

Not everyone drew the same comparisons, but others noticed the camera moments by Biden, sparking praise by names such as Chance the Rapper.

I like when Biden talks direct to camera — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2020

Good closer from Biden about the power being in our hands if we vote. Trump responds by going off on a litany of grievance about attempted coups, Flynn, mail fraud, and a general litany of kookery, while Biden stairs calmly into the camera. #Debates2020 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 29, 2020

