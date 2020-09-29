https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/09/29/pelosi-barrett-women/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Lockdown Is Making Young People Want To Die
August 13, 2020
‘If He’d Take It, Yes’: Biden Open To Nominating Obama For Supreme Court
December 28, 2019
Kamala Harris Already Trying to Subvert the Constitution With What She Says About RBG’s ‘Dying Wish’
September 21, 2020
Trudeau, Liberals Show True Selves With Explusions
April 3, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy