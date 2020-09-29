https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bitter-loser-hillary-clinton-trashes-president-trump-ahead-tonights-debate-video/

Bitter loser Hillary Clinton trashed President Trump on Tuesday evening ahead of the first presidential debate.

Hillary Clinton looked rough during her virtual interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“You can only lie so many times. You can only try to avoid responsibility so many times. When, finally, people are going to be looking at each other and saying, ‘You know we’ve seen this before and we’re not buying it this time,’” Hillary said of President Trump.

Classic Saul Alinsky style projection.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton on Pres. Trump: “You can only lie so many times. You can only try to avoid responsibility so many times. When, finally, people are going to be looking at each other and saying, ‘You know we’ve seen this before and we’re not buying it this time.’” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/O5MjqGpKkg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2020

Rachel Maddow, a left-wing conspiracy theorist with an obsession with ‘Trump Russia collusion’ strangely didn’t mention today’s bombshell report revealing Hillary Clinton hatched the Russia hoax in July of 2016.

