https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/blm-streamer-gets-cocky-seattle-cop-displays-weapon/
I wasn’t going to post this, but the streamer is still going off about it and the Seattle BLM freaks are trying to make this a thing. They are claiming a cop pulled a gun out on them and aimed it at them. He was in his car with unstable folks approaching him. Completely justifed. pic.twitter.com/mADbaw34Yj
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 29, 2020
BLM Antifa makes false claim about Seattle cop pulling gun.
Streamer is still whining abou the gun, telling the officer “Your ass going viral…Lawyer’s Guild already on it…I hope I get your badge” then tells on him to the other cops there as if they should help him. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/ilHLJQMQR1
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 29, 2020