Bongino.com Generates Highest Year-Over-Year Traffic Increase

of Any Top Conservative Website in August

September 29, 2020, New York, NY – Bongingo.com, the website published by former Secret Service agent turned conservative commentator Dan Bongino that has been publishing articles for three years, posted a 727% increase in year-over-year (YOY) unique visitors for August 2020, according to TheRighting’s exclusive analysis of mobile and desktop traffic based on Comscore data. Last month, Bongino.com attracted 3,140,000 unique visitors ranking as TheRightings 16th most-trafficked conservative website. In August 2019, Bongino.com only drew 380,000 unique visitors.

Nineteen conservative websites in TheRighting’s top 20 experienced traffic gains in August. Only the Daily Caller showed a YOY decrease (-16%). Popular Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, who helped start the site in 2010, sold his Daily Caller stake in July 2020.

“The Republican and Democratic national conventions and Biden’s historic selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate dominated the news in August,” said Howard Polskin, President and Chief Curator, TheRighting. “The broad gains in traffic to both conservative and mainstream news websites are strong indicators of our nation’s desire to better understand the volatile political landscape as we get closer to the critical presidential election.”

Once again, CNN.com topped all mainstream and conservative media websites analyzed by TheRighting with 168,576,000 unique visitors for a 28% YOY gain in August traffic. The New York Times Brand attracted 107,609,000 unique visitors (+26%), followed by the Washingtonpost.com with 104,043,000 unique visitors (+13%).

Leaders in Growth Among Top 20 Conservative Websites for August 2020

(by unique visitor percentage increase from year ago)

· Bongino.com (+727%)

· The Federalist (+451%

· NewsBusters (+291%)

Each month, TheRighting examines Comscore data on dozens of prominent conservative websites that post original content. TheRighting ranks the top 20 conservative websites on the basis of unique visitors and also provides data on whether unique visitors have increased or decreased year over year. That information is posted on the Metrics section of TheRighting’s website.

TheRighting also publishes a listing of Who’s Who in Conservative Media as well as an A-Z Guide to Right-Wing Media and updates both of them regularly. The guides feature descriptions about prominent right-wing media personalities and websites.

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-defined list, including, but not limited to Foxnews.com, Breitbart.com, DailyCaller.com, WashingtonExaminer.com, WesternJournal.com, Washingtontimes.com, Total Digital Audience, August 2020, U.S.

