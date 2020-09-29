https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-disney-to-lay-off-28000-employees/

BREAKING: Disney to layoff 28,000 employees as coronavirus slams its theme park business https://t.co/L23JdMXsXA — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 29, 2020

Prolonged closures at Disney’s California-based theme parks and limited attendance at its open parks has forced the company to lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division.

In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, Josh D’Amaro, head of parks at Disney, detailed several “difficult decisions” the company has had to make in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including ending its furlough of thousands of employees.

While Disney’s theme parks in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have been able to reopen with limited capacity, both California Adventure and Disneyland have remained shuttered in Anaheim, California.

