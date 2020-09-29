https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-newly-declassified-intel-assessment-reveals-hillary-clinton-may-hatched-russia-hoax-pin-dnc-hacking-onto-trump/

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified a Russian intel assessment in which he asserted that Hillary Clinton may have hatched the Russia hoax in order to pin the DNC hacking on President Trump.

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham.

The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

“According to his handwritten notes, former CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal and claiming interference by Russian security services.”

There’s more…

“On September 7, 2016, US intel officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.””

The last paragraph suggests John Durham is not investigating this newly revealed information on Hillary Clinton’s plot to frame Trump.

“[Barr] has advised that the disclosure of this information will not interfere with ongoing Department of Justice investigations,” Ratcliffe said.

🚨🚨🚨 JUST DECLASSIFIED: The Russia hoax was Hillary’s plan, and the Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it. pic.twitter.com/72PRqWWmY3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 29, 2020

