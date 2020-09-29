https://www.theblaze.com/news/mccloskey-protesters-trespassing-charged

St. Louis law enforcement officials said that they would not prosecute the nine Black Lives Matter protesters arrested and charged with trespassing during the racially charged incident at the McCloskeys’ home.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made national headlines on June 28 after they pointed their guns at protesters who trespassed through a private neighborhood on their way to protest at the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

City Counselor Michael Garvin said in a statement released on Tuesday that “prosecution is not warranted” against the nine protesters.

He said that trustees of Portland Place, the private neighborhood that protesters trespassed through, refused to seek charges against the nine. Previously, two dozen neighbors of the McCloskeys signed a letter condemning their actions and issuing a statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

An attorney for two protesters charged said that the actions of law enforcement only benefitted the McCloskeys, not the taxpayer.

“This did not benefit the taxpayers. The only (people) that I can see that this would have benefitted was the McCloskeys,” Javad Khazaeli said.

In July, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were each charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing over the incident.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in a nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at the time.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said in July that he would likely pardon the couple if they were convicted, and depending on the evidence brought to trial.

The McCloskeys gave an opening night speech during the Republican National Convention in August.

