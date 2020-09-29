https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/breonna-taylor-grand-jury-tapes-justice-department/2020/09/29/id/989476

A member of the grand jury that heard the case of police officers who served a no-knock warrant at the apartment of Breonna Taylor, which led to a shootout resulting in her death, is seeking permission to speak before a recording of the proceeding is released Wednesday.

“My client is ‘aggrieved,’ to use that term, that what was presented is not being publicly disclosed,” Kevin Glogower, the attorney representing the anonymous juror said during a press conference Tuesday, Fox News reported.

“Our client felt compelled to take action, but before our client could discuss things freely, they needed to know what the rights and duties as deemed by the court,” he said. “This is not a situation or a case where anyone should be acting without an abundance of caution and exploring all their options abundantly before they begin speaking freely with the press.

“My client wants to make sure the truth gets out. My client wants to make sure anything that happened in there becomes something of public knowledge,” Glogower said.

Protests erupted in Louisville, Kentucky, last week after the grand jury returned an indictment against only one officer, Brett Hankison, for three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Hankison is accused of firing rounds into a neighbor’s apartment. No officers were charged with Taylor’s death.

Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly were also involved in the incident. Mattingly was shot in the leg, requiring surgery, and FBI ballistics tests shows that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.

Taylor’s boyfriend said he did not hear the officers identify themselves in the middle-of-the-night raid, and fired a warning shot.

A judge ordered the recording released Wednesday, and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he would comply.

Glasgower would not say what his client said about the proceedings, citing client-attorney privilege, but added, “What I can tell you is that the release that was put out last night by the attorney general’s office, what they’re now acknowledging, is that they only recommended the wanton endangerment charges toward Detective Hankison.

“What they’re not telling you in that release, which is still in question, is what if anything was actually presented to them [the grand jurors], if anything what were those charges, who were the defendants, or potential defendants, and what was the recommendation if any.”

