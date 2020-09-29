https://babylonbee.com/news/broadcast-signal-accidentally-picks-up-two-old-men-yelling-at-each-other-instead-of-presidential-debate/

Broadcast Signal Accidentally Picks Up Two Old Men Yelling At Each Other Instead Of Presidential Debate

U.S.—Many were looking forward to the presidential debate tonight, hoping to thoughtfully consider each candidate’s position so they could make a wise, informed decision about who to vote for in this year’s election.

But it looks like that won’t be happening, as debate organizers accidentally picked up a signal from some kind of nursing home where two angry old men were just shouting at each other for 90 minutes.

“The signal must have gotten crossed with some kind of live stream of an old folks’ home,” said one technician. “They were shouting about money and politics and viruses and all kinds of stuff. I know you were all really interested in hearing the candidates tonight. Sorry about that.”

