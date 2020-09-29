https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/09/29/busted-on-hot-mic-pa-gov-wolf-and-elected-crony-laughing-about-masks-as-political-theater-n986251

If this video doesn’t get your blood pressure up after months of being forced to wear masks “for your safety” then you’re probably dead already from the Chinese WuFlu (or at least that’s what the coroner scribbled on your death certificate).

Governor Tom Wolf and Representative Wendy Ulman of Pennsylvania (D-Bad People) were caught on a hot mic giggling about the “political theater” they were about to partake in at a press conference. Wolf is heard telling Ulman he’s going to take off his mask to speak while Ulman responds that she’s going to keep hers on for the cameras to make sure people see her in it. “I’m waiting so we can do a little political theater,” she says, laughing. “So it’s on camera!”

In other words, it’s all a game and you’re the butt of the joke. Enjoy this sh*tshow while I contemplate throwing a brick through a window somewhere.

**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx — Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020

