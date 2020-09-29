https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/jtn-interview-ben-carson-says-he-used-own-money-defend-allegations-against?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday said federal investigations like the one he and others in the Trump administration have faced dissuade people from public service.

“Early on, virtually all the Cabinet secretaries were being accused of something,” Carson told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield. “It discourages people from going into government. And they say, ‘Why should I put myself through all that and why should I put my family through it.’ ”

A U.S. inspector general recently cleared Carson in an investigation that looked into whether he “used his government position for the private gain” of his son, Ben Carson Jr.

Carson also suggested that such perils could limit opportunities for working in government to only those with money.

“You have to go out and hire these very expensive lawyers,” he said. “I’ve spent ten of thousands of dollars on lawyers.”

While the inspector general’s report cleared Carson of wrongdoing, it stated that he “could have done more to avoid the appearance that he was not complying with federal ethics regulations.”

“I am gratified that a two-and-a-half year, independent investigation has completely cleared Secretary Carson of all ethical conflicts, and made clear that my business interests have nothing to do with HUD,” Carson Jr, said. While my family and I were always confident in the eventual outcome, it is irresponsible to spend millions of American taxpayer dollars on a partisan witch-hunt meant to discredit Secretary Carson and the Carson family.”

