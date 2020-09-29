https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/cbp-inks-13-million-deal-body-cams-and-cloud-platform?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has inked a $13 million deal with Axon Enterprises, Inc. to outfit 3,800 Border Patrol agents with body cameras and to provide use of a cloud platform related to digital evidence.

“This Incident-Driven Video Recording System (IDVRS) will enhance transparency and accountability with the public, while providing additional documentation during enforcement incidents,” the federal agency said in a press release.

Starting in spring, the agency will roll the system out in phases to multiple sectors including San Diego, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso, Big Bend, Del Rio, Rio Grande Valley and Swanton.

In a statement included in a press release Axon Federal Vice President and General Manager Richard Coleman spoke about benefits such as greater safety and accountability.

“Axon is proud to partner with the world class law enforcement agency that is the U.S. Border Patrol. We will increase agent safety and allow for more accountability with our new body camera program of record,” Coleman said. “We look forward to continuing our support of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

