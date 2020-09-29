https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/chris-wallace-cuts-president-trump-off-interrupting-continuously-debate-lectures-trump-interrupting/

This was just stunning.

There has never been a presidential debate where a moderator has so openly interrupted and argued with not only a candidate but THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Then when President Trump brings up the Biden Family scandals Chris Wallace CUTS HIM OFF!

And to top it off — Then Chris Wallace LECTURES THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES on interrupting!

Chris Wallace is a Disgrace!!

