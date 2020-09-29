https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/chris-wallace-cuts-president-trump-off-interrupting-continuously-debate-lectures-trump-interrupting/
This was just stunning.
There has never been a presidential debate where a moderator has so openly interrupted and argued with not only a candidate but THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.
Then when President Trump brings up the Biden Family scandals Chris Wallace CUTS HIM OFF!
And to top it off — Then Chris Wallace LECTURES THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES on interrupting!
Chris Wallace is a Disgrace!!
