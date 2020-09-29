https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-wallace-faces-intense-backlash-including-from-colleagues-over-bias-during-debate

Fox News host Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, faced intense backlash on Tuesday night for what was widely deemed as bias in the debate in the favor of Democrat Joe Biden and against Republican President Donald Trump.

One of the issues that Wallace was called out for the most was how he appeared to let Biden interrupt Trump but would jump in to interrupt Trump when Trump would talk over Biden.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade even noted the discrepancy and called it out on social media, writing: “Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not.”

Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon wrote on Twitter: “Chris Wallace is a disgrace. Republicans need to stop allowing the slanted media to have any role in debates in future years.”

Chris Wallace is a disgrace. Republicans need to stop allowing the slanted media to have any role in debates in future years. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 30, 2020

Actor James Woods wrote on Twitter: “Chris Wallace is shamelessly biased. It’s a beautiful demonstration of fake news in action. I’m actually glad it’s happening, because you can see it for yourself.”

Chris Wallace is shamelessly biased. It’s a beautiful demonstration of fake news in action. I’m actually glad it’s happening, because you can see it for yourself. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2020

Journalist Yashar Ali, who was Hillary Clinton’s co-chair on her 2008 presidential campaign, wrote on Twitter that there was “no doubt” that “Wallace is not doing a good job as a debate moderator.”

Question…Chris Wallace is not doing a good job as debate moderator…no doubt about that. But in terms of Trump’s repeated interrupting would another moderator have handled it better? Without the ability to mute a microphone, what could another moderator have done? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 30, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

