https://babylonbee.com/news/chris-wallace-moderates-debate-while-wearing-giant-foam-finger-reading-biden-2020/

Chris Wallace’s Impartiality Questioned Due To His Giant Foam Finger Reading ‘Biden 2020’

19.3kShares 14.9k Share

CLEVELAND, OH—Some are questioning Chris Wallace’s neutrality in the debate tonight. Many say he constantly interrupted Trump and refused to challenge Biden. But others are pointing to more obvious clues, like the giant foam finger he wore that read “Biden 2020.”

“I just don’t feel like this guy is being totally unbiased,” said one viewer. “But, to be frank, I can’t really put my finger on the reason. He just really seems to be thumbing his nose at the idea of impartiality.”

“I wish I could point to the reason I suspect him of bias. His questions just didn’t quite have the ring of fairness about them. We could make an index of all the times he interrupted Trump, while he seemed to have some kind of pinky promise with Joe Biden not to contradict him. He just wasn’t in the middle.”

“I gotta hand it to him though: he had a real grip of the issues.”

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.