Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refuses to meet with President Trump’s Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Schumer said the entire process is “illegitimate.”

“First, that the whole process has been illegitimate, and, second, because [Barrett] has already stated that she is for overturning the ACA,” Schumer said.

I am not going to meet with Judge Barrett. Why would I meet with a nominee of such an illegitimate process and one who is determined to get rid of the Affordable Care Act?https://t.co/7v4ES3HNM1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 29, 2020

Schumer can kick and scream all he wants but he has no power to stop President Trump from filling the seat.

A reporter recently set Schumer straight and reminded him that Trump is able to confirm a new justice because Trump and the Republicans won elections.

“The reason why there is going to be likely a third conservative justice in the court is because President Trump won the election, that Senate Republicans won the majority,” a reporter said to Schumer.

Schumer was visibly annoyed!

