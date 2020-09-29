https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/cnn-journo-discovers-mail-in-ballots-not-so-great-after-all/

Just to follow up on our story from this morning, CNN’s Nathan McDermott was one of the many New York City voters to receive a ballot with the wrong information this morning:

You mean there are issues with voting by mail that could disenfranchise millions? Do tell:

Yes, it’s a big deal:

As for Mayor Bill de Blasio, he’s useless as usual:

Well, this seems terrible (but not so shocking):

Oh, and the hotline is f*cked up, too:

