CNN’s “The Lead” host Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperJill Biden shuts down Jake Tapper’s question about husband’s ‘occasional gaffe’ The media’s misleading use of COVID-19 data Julia Louis-Dreyfus: ‘We can’t spend much time grieving’ Ginsburg MORE unloaded following Tuesday evening’s debate between former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE (D) and President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE.

In immediate reactions as part of CNN’s coverage following the event, Tapper joined his CNN colleagues in heaping criticism on the debate which was marred with frequent interruptions and back-and-forth personal insults slung by Trump and, to a lesser extent, Biden.

“That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” Tapper told viewers. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen, in fact it wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” says @JakeTapper about the first presidential debate between Pres. Trump and Joe Biden. “We’ll talk about who won the debate, who lost the debate … One thing for sure, the American people lost.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/wjMnUmt2WS — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 30, 2020

“We can talk about who won the debate and who lost the debate, but I can tell you one thing for sure: The American people lost,” he added.

His comments were echoed by other CNN hosts and reporters, including Dana Bash Dana BashTrump says officials will investigate whether California is using 1619 Project in classrooms Veterans Affairs secretary defends Trump: ‘I judge a man by his actions’ GOP senator dismisses national intelligence director election security briefings: ‘This is blown way out of proportion’ MORE, who called Tapper’s language “high-minded” and declared it a “shitshow,” and Abby Phillip, who called it “a complete disaster on all fronts.”

