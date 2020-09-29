https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/college-music-dept-pledges-remove-systemic-racism-curriculum/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The music department of Meredith College has promised to tackle racism problems, according to a news release from the university.

The private college in North Carolina has pledged to change the way it picks music, highlight a diverse set of musicians and overall create a more inclusive curriculum, according to the September 25 statement.

“Having been aware of systemic racism in housing, banking, education, etc., I have to admit that I was not truly aware of how that systemic racism was built into our curriculum in music and music education,” Jeanie Wozencrat-Ornellas, the music department head, said in the news release.

