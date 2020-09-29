https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/commission-presidential-debates-says-it-will-modify-format-ahead-second-debate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday that it will modify its discussion format ahead of the second debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Tuesday’s debate at numerous times lapsed into a seeming free-for-all in which Trump and Biden argued with each other outside of the bounds of the event’s question-and-answer format.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate,” the group said in a press release. “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to he format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

The release also stated the commission would “announce those measures shortly,” and that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

