https://bigleaguepolitics.com/michigan-governors-office-announces-criminal-investigation-of-ballot-initiative-to-limit-their-covid-19-overreach/

The office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that they are launching a criminal investigation against the ballot initiative launched to reign in the Democrat administration’s COVID-19 overreach.

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel has announced that she is launching a criminal probe against her opposition. The Unlock Michigan ballot initiative gained over 500,000 signatures to allow the Michigan legislature to repeal emergency powers exploited by Whitmer throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature,” Nessel said in a news release. “But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”

Trending: CDC Admits There is No Proof COVID-19 is Airborne Virus and They Have Been Misleading the Public All Along

Video has been released of progressive ballot expert Erik Tisinger, who works as a trainer for the California signature company, In the Field, Inc. He gave a training that told volunteers to commit illegal actions, which so conveniently was recorded by a pro-Democrat group lobbying for the governor to keep her illicit power.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

This state of affairs, which seems like it is an obvious Democrat set-up, is now being used in an attempt to invalidate Unlock Michigan’s efforts and deny the people the ability to reign in their out-of-control government.

Unlock Michigan spokesman Fred Wszolek says that the investigation is “a partisan political farce, which is to be expected from this partisan political attorney general.” He believes that authorities “should investigate the conspiracy among Gov. Whitmer’s political operatives to stage this sham video.”

Big League Politics has reported on Whitmer’s genocidal policies throughout the pandemic, which included sending countless elderly people to their early graves by housing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bipartisan bill on Friday that would have protected the elderly and vulnerable by banning COVID-19 patients from being quarantined in nursing homes. “Protecting the health and safety of nursing home residents and their staff continues to be a top priority for my administration,” Governor Whitmer said while announcing her veto. “Senate Bill 956 is nothing more than a political game that would relocate vulnerable seniors without any requirement for consent, doctor’s approval, or notification to patients and their families. It’s time for the Republican legislature to get serious about protecting our most vulnerable and addressing the public health and economic crisis faced by our state. We look forward to continuing our work with stakeholders and legislators on the task force to develop real solutions that make sense for Michigan seniors and their families,” she added. Senate Republicans are firing back at Whitmer for her cruel and callous decision to veto the common sense legislation. “In a mean-spirited move, Gov. Whitmer announced she vetoed a plan that would have prevented COVID-19 patients from entering our nursing homes,” they wrote. “Only a few governors had allowed this reckless practice in the first place, and all except Gov. Whitmer have since changed course and stopped the practice, including embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” Senate Republicans continued. “Gov. Whitmer should be ashamed, and she certainly is acting like it. Her veto decision was hidden in a late Friday afternoon news release with a headline announcing something entirely different,” they added. “But make no mistake. The governor owns her veto and the abhorrent policy that has contributed to the deaths of thousands of people.”

If Unlock Michigan is thrown out by liberal activist judges in the courts, it may be time for Michigan residents to rediscover 2nd Amendment remedies in response to to the intolerable acts of the Whitmer administration.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

