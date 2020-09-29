https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-kelly-white-house-assault-chief-of-staff/2020/09/29/id/989496

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says he was happy to square off with former White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly outside the Oval Office after Kelly pushed him up against the Oval Office’s outside wall in 2018.

“I reminded John then that that’s unacceptable, but if we want to settle scores, John, I’d be happy to take my jacket off that he had just ripped and go settle the score outside, and instead John decided to call his Secret Service detail in and threaten to have me arrested,” Lewandowski told Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now” on Tuesday.

“And what I told John that assault in the District of Columbia, which is where this transpired, has a statute of limitations which has not yet expired so John better be a little careful.”

Lewandowski, who wrote about the incident in his book, “Trump: America First: The President Succeeds Against All Odds,” told host John Bachman that Kelly disliked his close relationship with President Donald Trump and flew into a rage after Trump defended him at a meeting in the White House.

“It’s in the chapter called the brawlers,” Lewandowski said. “John Kelly really thought he was above the law and forcibly pushed me against the wall outside the Oval Office because he didn’t like my relationship with the president and he wanted to shut me out.”

