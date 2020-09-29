https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/yesterdays-document-drop-flynn-case-redacted-judge-sullivan-ag-barr-sends-big-hitter-todays-hearing/

The documents dropped yesterday in the General Flynn case showing the General was set up and wrongfully targeted, prosecuted and indicted were redacted – by JUDGE SULLIVAN. AG Barr is now sending a top DOJ attorney to today’s hearing.

We reported yesterday that some more documents were dropped by the Justice Department in the General Flynn case. The documents were more proof of the General’s innocence and the efforts by Obama’s Deep State FBI to target and wrongfully arrest and indict the hero General.

Overnight there was some additional analysis regarding yesterday’s document drop.

First of all we find out that the documents were heavily redacted but not by the DOJ – the documents were redacted by Judge Sullivan:

More heavily redacted under protective order more hand written notes on the Flynn case. This is a little different being that these redactions are by Sullivan’s Protective Order not DOJ/FBI classification. Working on what’s shownhttps://t.co/c78ykA8yb5 — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 28, 2020

The portion of the notes that are unredacted show that the FBI was no longer looking at collusion. However, in public the entire message was regarding Trump – Russia collusion. The FBI was lying to the American public and knew there was no Russian collusion:

Keywords – no longer looking for collusion – Yet they claim publically they were looking for collusion and the whole Mueller investigation was centered on looking for collusion. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 28, 2020

Next we see that the FBI was trying to remove General Flynn’s security clearance. They were doing anything they could to prevent President Trump from transitioning into power peacefully. By taking away Flynn’s security clearance, for no reason, they could hinder the incoming President:

These political hacks were trying to make a case to firewall Flynn and there was no credible reason to think he was a Russian agent, they were just trying to cripple the Trump Transition team by destroying Gen Flynn — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 28, 2020

Finally, the DOJ announced that top DOJ attorney Deputy Assistant Attorney General Hashim Mooppan will appear at the hearing today. As Roscoe Davis reports – this is pulling out all the stops short of AG Barr appearing himself:

Barr appears to be loading up for bear with Sullivan, today they filed a Notice of Appearance for the Deputy Assistant Attorney General Hashim Mooppan, so Barr is pulling out all the stops short of making an appearance himself. — Roscoe B Davis🎖⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RoscoeBDavis1) September 28, 2020

We’ll see what corrupt Judge Sullivan has up his sleeve today to further prolong the greatest travesty in US history. How much more does General Flynn and his family have to suffer at the hands of corrupt Deep State attorneys, FBI agents and corrupt judges?

Please donate to the General Flynn Defense Fund

