Awww, it seems Peter Strzok believes some of his notes that were recently made public by the Flynn defense were ‘altered.’

A likely story, Petey.

JUST IN: A lawyer for Peter STRZOK says some of the agent’s notes recently made ublic by the FLYNN defense team “appear to have been altered,” including with at least one handwritten notation that is incorrect >>> pic.twitter.com/yHytxGtrGO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 28, 2020

Gosh, it seems our ‘give a damn’ is broken.

Undercover Huber said it far better than we ever could though:

Someone wanna get Pete some tissue?

Poor lil fella.

Wait… it’s wrong to alter 302’s? Maybe somebody should go have a friendly off-the-record meeting with Peter to straighten it out. No Pete, no need to have your lawyer present. — Keith Roberts 🇺🇸 (@Roberts175) September 28, 2020

Right?

He seems confused.

Funny how he suddenly has razor sharp memory of something so miniscule as to whether he wrote a date on something or not. But big events? He has cognitive issues a serious as Biden’s. — Mr. M (@Postbro1) September 28, 2020

Ah yes. The “I didn’t write that” defense. — Archer Bowman (@ArcherBM) September 29, 2020

They lie, lie, then lie about lying — DugasAJ (@DugasAj) September 29, 2020

I knew this was coming Peter can’t keep his story straight and now he’s trying to cover his treasonous a$$. — MAGA MAG PATRIOT TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@wakeupmaggiemay) September 29, 2020

Sure. And I’m sure Strzok is an expert on doctoring notes.😏 — BarB🔍 (@Patriot11203979) September 28, 2020

Not sensing a whole lot of sympathy here, Pete.

***

