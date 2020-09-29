https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/29/daaamn-what-he-said-undercover-huber-has-just-two-words-for-peter-strzok-whining-that-his-notes-have-been-altered/

Awww, it seems Peter Strzok believes some of his notes that were recently made public by the Flynn defense were ‘altered.’

A likely story, Petey.

Gosh, it seems our ‘give a damn’ is broken.

Undercover Huber said it far better than we ever could though:

Someone wanna get Pete some tissue?

Poor lil fella.

Right?

He seems confused.

Not sensing a whole lot of sympathy here, Pete.

***

