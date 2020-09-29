https://www.dailywire.com/news/david-hogg-apologizes-for-condemning-violence

Gun control activist David Hogg condemned violence on Monday before backtracking and apologizing for suggesting his comments included violent acts committed by non-white people.

Hogg, a co-founder of the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives, called for a “nonviolent political revolution” and said that movements pushed through “violence and hate” are counterproductive. His comments came after a summer of Black Lives Matter protests that spawned hundreds of riots across major American cities.

“Young people can stage a nonviolent political revolution over the coming decade but it will require all of us voting in consistently high # EVERY election, protesting, organizing and running for office and most importantly the persistence, love and community to overcome setbacks,” Hogg tweeted on Monday morning. “To do so we must all practice the humility, kindness and grace to be the political leaders we need to be in order to create such change.”

“We must not fall for the slander espoused by those in power that says violence will solve our problems, they only say that so they can have an excuse to grow their authoritarianism. I have seen how violence and hate destroys lives and communities- it is not the answer,” he continued. “The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy[.] I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone.”

Hogg later clarified that his comments are only directed at “young white people” who have used the protests and riots as “cover” to loot, vandalize, and destroy stores and attack others. He said that “BIPOC” – an acronym standing for black, indigenous, and people of color – are exempt from his statement condemning violence. He apparently made the correction after a number of his followers criticized him for not separating violent acts committed by white and non-white people.

“This is directed specifically at the young white people I see arming themselves or wanting to so they can go and loot and act in antagonistic ways against the state trying to use allyship as a cover,” Hogg said. “Let me be clear what I am NOT trying to do is tell BIPOC people how they should react to violence directed at them by the state. It’s not my place or any white persons to direct or criticize the way BIPOC people choose to defend themselves against this violence from the state.”

“I am sorry for how understandably anyone could have misinterpreted what was said,” he continued. “I appreciate those that have called me out and let me know how this tweet was offensive and I am welcome to continuing to learn. Many are understandably upset and offended and I have have (sic) to do my part in admitting to mistakes when I make them and supporting my friends.”

