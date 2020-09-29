https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-de-blasio-new-york-city-taxes-democrat/2020/09/29/id/989461

New York City will look into whether President Donald Trump has paid all the taxes he owes to his former hometown following The New York Times report he paid no federal taxes for several years and only $750 in 2015 and 2016, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“I think we can guarantee based on the information in The New York Times that he hasn’t paid his city taxes the way he should have,” de Blasio said Monday in an interview with NY1. “Our city finance department will get to work right away to determine if, in fact, the president of the United States cheated New York City on his taxes.”

Trump has denied the Times’ claims, calling the report “fake news,” but de Blasio countered, “I think it’s a foregone conclusion at this point, given everything we’ve seen from this guy.”

The mayor predicted many of Trump’s supporters will be “very angry” over the report, but many — from the pundit class to everyday supporters — have called the report a late election-season attack from the left-leaning mainstream media.

“It is a media corporation with a horrific record,” radio host and author Mark Levin noted.

De Blasio told NY1, “It’s the least patriotic thing you can do to use your wealth and power to evade the taxes you owe the people of this country, and I think it’s going to come back to bite him.”

