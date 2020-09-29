https://hannity.com/media-room/debate-night-trump-tells-biden-elections-have-consequences-for-supreme-court-picks/

President Trump told former Vice President Joe Biden that “elections have consequences” when asked on whether it’s appropriate to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice ahead of the 2020 General Election.

“Elections have consequences,” said the President. “I’m the President for four years, not three years, four years.”

TRUMP ON SCOTUS NOMINATION: “Elections have consequences” pic.twitter.com/0Io7ilBkF4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

