During the first presidential debate, President Trump slammed racial sensitivity training as “very sick ideas” that “teach people to hate our country.”

Earlier this month, President Trump ended racial sensitivity training from being taught by any federal government employees “in the strongest manner possible.” In his announcement, he slammed critical race theory as “toxic propaganda” and “ideological poison that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together.”

President Trump: “Critical race theory, the 1619 project, and the crusade against American history is toxic propaganda, ideological poison that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together. It will destroy our country.” pic.twitter.com/Fy45iICcJq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2020

In the same press conference, President Trump announced the creation of the “1776 Commission,” that would “promote patriotic education” being taught in American schools.

“It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history, and make plans to honor the two hundred and fiftieth anniversary of our founding, think of that, two hundred and fifty years,” President Trump added.

In the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump why he had decided to end racial sensitivity training.

“I ended it because it’s racist,” President Trump said. “I ended it because a lot of people were asked to do things that were absolutely insane, that it was a radical revolution that was taking place in our military, in our schools, all over the place.”

Wallace asked him what exactly was radical about racial sensitivity training, to which President Trump said that if you were a “certain person, you had no status in life”:

If you were a certain person, you had no status in life. It was sort of a reversal. And if you look at the people, we were paying people hundreds of thousands of dollars to teach bad ideas, and frankly very sick ideas. They were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to do that. I’m not allowing that to happen. We have to go back to the core values of this country. They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it’s a racist place, and they were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to allow that to happen.

Trump: Explains the dangers and bigotry of Critical Race Theory. Biden: No u. pic.twitter.com/pbylDSnB0O — Harrison Hill Smith ✞ (@Harrison_of_TX) September 30, 2020

Former Vice President Biden denied the existence of racist anti-white teaching. “Nobody is doing that, he’s just racist,” Biden replied. President Trump shot in that Biden simply didn’t know what he was talking about.

Earlier in the debate, President Trump slammed Joe Biden’s academic record after Biden brought up intelligence:

“Did you use the word smart?” Trump said. “So you said you went to Delaware state but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated the lowest, or almost lowest in your class,” President Trump highlighted. In September of 1987, during Biden’s failed presidential campaign, Biden told a voter, only identified as Frank, that he had a much higher IQ than him. Biden backed this up by claiming that he had graduated in the “top half” of his college class with “three degrees.” This was a complete lie. Biden was then later forced to admit that he did not graduate at the top half of his class, and only has one degree, instead of three. He also claimed that he had a full scholarship and several awards from lawschool, but Newsweek confirmed that he only received a half scholarship, and no awards.

