With the pivotal first presidential debate just hours away, the opposing camps are sparring over the rules for the event. Some days ago, Joe Biden agreed to a ban on electronic ear pieces, to be enforced by a search. Now he reportedly has reneged on that agreement. Biden also asked for two breaks during the 90-minute event, a request that President Trump rejected:

Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves & declined. Biden asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn’t need, so we have rejected that request. Statement: pic.twitter.com/yIXd0TVWgi — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 29, 2020

All of this fuels the image of Biden as less than capable. Will he really have an ear piece in which his aides will give him answers to questions? It seems unlikely, but then why renege on the inspection agreement?

Basically these last-minute disputes follow the 2020 script: if it can get crazier, it will.

