Newly declassified documents reveal U.S. intelligence agencies obtained a Russian intelligence analysis alleging Hillary Clinton approved a campaign plan “to stir up a scandal” against Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee email server.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe formally made the disclosure in a letter Tuesday to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham said the Intelligence Community briefed President Obama, and CIA Director John Brennan forwarded a referral to FBI Director James Comey and Peter Strzok, then the deputy assistant director of counterintelligence.

The documents, Graham said, show “there may have been a double standard by the FBI regarding allegations against the Clinton campaign and Russia.”

“Whether these allegations are accurate is not the question,” he said. “The question is did the FBI investigate the allegations against Clinton like they did Trump? If not, why not? If so, what was the scope of the investigation? If none, why was that?”

Graham plans to ask Comey about the report at the Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

In a letter to Graham, Ratcliffe wrote that in “late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

“The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication,” he said.

Ratcliffe said that according to Brennan’s handwritten notes, the CIA director “briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.'”

Intelligence officials on Sept. 7, 2016, forwarded an investigative referral to Comey and Strzok regarding Clinton’s “approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

