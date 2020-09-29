https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrat-gov-tom-wolf-pa-state-rep-wendy-ullman-caught-hot-mic-calling-face-masks-political-theater-camera-video/

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) and Democrat PA Rep. Wendy Ullman were caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling face masks “political theater.”

Governor Wolf imposed a statewide mask mandate earlier this summer.

Covid is so dangerous that Tom Wolf is forcing Pennsylvanians to wear face masks.

However, in private he knows it’s all political theater.

Gov. Wolf is offscreen but he was caught on a hot mic telling Rep, Ullman he was going to take his mask off when he speaks during the presser.

Rep. Ullman responds, “I will as well, just I’m waiting so that we can do a little political theater.”

“Okay,” Governor Wolf said laughing in agreement.

“So that it’s on camera,” Ullman said.

WATCH:

**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx — Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020

Grenell went off on Tom Wolf: “The Pennsylvania Governor is purposefully hurting the economy to score political points.”

The Pennsylvania Governor is purposefully hurting the economy to score political points. Voters should take note. https://t.co/9gMgfZgbsG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 29, 2020

The Democrats who scream the loudest about mask mandates are always caught maskless.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) was spotted in a DC airport sans mask on Friday after she called for a mandatory airport mask mandate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was recently caught on surveillance video walking through a shuttered hair salon in San Francisco sans face mask.

New York Governor Andrew “Killer” Cuomo (D) was recently spotted walking his dog sans face mask.

