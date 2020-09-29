https://clashdaily.com/2020/09/dems-already-weaponizing-tax-story-against-trump-but-silent-about-revelations-about-hunter/

Pelosi and De Blasio assuming the worst about criminality or foreign influence from NYT hit piece, but strangely disinterested in new evidence of Hunter’s corrupt use of political influence.

Pelosi is clearly sharpening the knives for a second run at Schiff-peachment — or at least trying to scare voters with another round of OrangeManBad by making it sound as if evil foreigners have leverage against the president.

The paper reports Trump is personally on the hook for $300 million in debts coming due in the next four years. His loans and other debts total $421 million, the paper calculated after obtaining years worth of his returns. ‘This president appears to have over $400 million in debt. To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have? So for me, this is a national security question,’ Pelosi told NBC. — DailyMail

She’s be grasping at straws to be sure, but mark our words, Pelosi will look for some way to leverage this accusation into a means of blocking that ACB nomination. Do not underestimate the duplicitous rage of #TeamResistance. There is no low to which they will not stoop.

De Blasio, in turn, is sharpening his own knives. He sees an opportunity to take a run at Trump claiming New York has been shafted out of money that they ‘deserve’. He skips right past the investigation phase and has pronounced ‘guilt’ for… something or other.

‘I think we can guarantee based on the information in the New York Times that he hasn’t paid his city taxes the way he should have,’ the mayor said, speaking on NY1. ‘Our city finance department will get to work right away to determine if in fact the president of the United States cheated New York City on his taxes. ‘I think it’s a foregone conclusion at this point, given everything we’ve seen from this guy.’ —DailyMail

Pronouncing guilt without even having bothered with the formality of an investigation?

The left seems to have conveniently forgotten that even OrangeManBad has the natural rights of an American — including the presumption of innocence.

Slander suits have a high bar to pass where public figures are involved, but accusations of guilt just might meet that test.

While the left comes looking to nab their pound of flesh, there is a far more plausible story involving money, corruption and foreign influence.

One that is backed up by a public boasting by a former Vice President over the small matter of a billion dollars and an ultimatum… and some new evidence of high-level meetings by key players in that story.

That’s right — Burisma and Hunter are back in the news.

Surprise!

And it’s not even October yet!

John Solomon writes:

Hunter Biden and representatives of Burisma Holdings secured at least six high-level meetings with senior Obama administration officials in the weeks just before Vice President Joe Biden forced the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the gas company, according to newly disclosed memos and testimony. During some of the meetings, a Democratic firm called Blue Star Strategies that was representing Burisma repeatedly pressed U.S. officials to help end corruption allegations that long had dogged the Ukrainian gas firm, which appointed Hunter Biden to its board in 2014. In one previously undisclosed contact in December 2015, Blue Star secured a meeting with then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt in which the Burisma lobbyists made a case that the gas firm should not be prosecuted any longer. The meeting came at a sensitive time. Pyatt just a few months earlier had given a speech demanding that Burisma and its owner Mykola Zlochevsky be prosecuted for corruption, and Ukrainian prosecutors had begun stepping up activity in the case, including sending evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation and eventually securing a new asset forfeiture against Zlochevsky. The New York Times also had just reported a story saying Hunter Biden’s presence on Burisma’s board during the investigation was undercutting U.S. credibility in the fight against Ukrainian corruption. State Department officials divulged Joe Biden also made the first effort to fire the lead prosecutor in the Burisma case that same month. Amos Hochstein, a senior energy policy official at the State Department and confidant of Vice President Biden, told Senate investigators he took meetings with Blue Star in late 2015 and again in March 2016. He also met once with Hunter Bidem during the same time frame to discuss Burisma. In the latter of its meetings with Hochstein, Blue Star argued there was no longer a reason to pursue the gas firm or its founder Mykola Zolchevsky, Hochstein testified. – Read the full story at JustTheNews

